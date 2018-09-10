No luck of the Irish as Toon exit Irn-Bru Cup

Peterhead departed the Challenge Cup by a single goal to an impressive Dublin outfit who showed their class to claim victory in a decent tie.

Bohemians looked sharp from the kick-off and went close in the third minute when a corner from the left by winger Kevin Devaney picked out defender Daniel Byrne and his diving header flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Peterhead responded as play raged from end to end with a Rory McAllister run into the right side of the area but the Division Two player of the months’ cut back from the byeline saw no takers.

They then had a chance from a Willie Gibson free kick out on the right after 21 minutes but after his initial cross went back out to him his shot on goal went high and to the left of its intended target.

Four minutes later Eoghan Stokes unleashed a shot from a central position 25 yards out for the visitors but Greg Fleming did well to get down and hold the ball at the first attempt.

As half time approached it was Stokes again, this time seeing his shot well saved at the expense of a corner by Fleming.

Two minutes after the restart a Robbie McCourt free kick from the right wing evaded the Peterhead defence and a spectacular overhead kick by that man Stokes connected but went off target for what would have been a stunning goal. The Blue Toon responded immediately and Gibson cut in to the penalty area before seeing his angled shot blocked by Bohos keeper Colin McCabe.

But the opener eventually came in the 63rd minutes and not surprisingly it was for the visitors.

Dangerman Devaney ran into space 20 yards out and picked his spot with a low rasping drive into the bottom corner.

Soon after it was almost two, McCourt finding himself at too tight an angle to the left of goal and his shot running almost along the line before going wide.

In added time Jason Brown almost sent the game to penalties but struck the crossbar.

It’s back to league action for Peterhead this Saturday as they travel to Central Park to face Cowdenbeath.