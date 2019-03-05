Narrow win sees Toon open up five point gap

Peterhead’s third 1-0 win in seven days kept them at the top of Division Two.

Despite a disappointing second half performance where they failed to build on their early advantage, it was a good day with the defeat of Edinburgh City by Clyde extending the margin to four points ahead of the Broadwood side.

It was the visitors who looked the sharper from the kick off and Chris McLeish fired a viciously struck volley from fully 25 yards that dipped over in the third minute.

The stiff breeze gave City the early advantage, but it was Peterhead who took the lead in their first attack after eight minutes.

Some slack defending by Jordan Lowdon allowed Rory McAllister in on the right side of the penalty area and his pass from the byeline went to left back Paddy Boyle who calmly fired home from 16 yards.

Just after the half hour the Blue Toon should have doubled their lead. A neat move down the right ended with the ball being played into Derek Lyle but he fluffed his lines from 12 yards out and a good opportunity went a-begging.

City continued to look dangerous on the attack and they really should have equalised just before half time.

Scott Roberts played the cross in from the left wing but Ross McIver spurned a great chance although keeper Greig Fleming did pull off an excellent save to deny his shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The first chance of the second half fell to Peterhead, a free kick was played just beyond the left corner of the penalty area but Rory McAllister over hit it sending the ball flying out of the ground.

Moments later McAllister nodded the ball into the net at the back post but the assistant’s flag immediately ruled it out for offside.

Next up it was Jamie Stevenson who lashed a 25 yard free kick goalward on the hour only for keeper Kyle Gourlay to acrobatically tip the ball over for a corner.

With the home side completely dominating Scott Brown drifted in at the back post and his shot was blocked by Gourlay and the same player went close twice more as the match drew to a close.