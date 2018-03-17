Montrose come from behind twice to win

Peterhead’s League 2 title hopes took a serious blow at Links Park as the lost 3-2 after twice leading against title rivals Montrose.

Jordon Brown and Alan Smith scored either side of half time for the Blue Toon but Montrose managed to peg them back to 1-1 and 2-2 before snatching a winner in the 80th minute.

Both teams started brightly but it was Peterhead who carved out the first real chance in the seventh minute, a Willie Gibson free kick from the left channel curling over the top of Alan Fleming before rebounding off the far corner of the woodwork.

Gibson threatened again from the set piece, firing in a 20 yard free kick which Fleming parried away on 20 minutes followed shortly after by a long range effort from Jamie Stevenson which went a yard wide of the far post.

McAllister headed a long ball on at the edge of the box which Dumbarton loanee Chris Johnstone did well to take in his stride, bursting in to the box and flashing a shot just wide of the far post from a tight angle on 26 minutes.

Montrose then went up the pitch and won a free kick on the right side which Gary Fraser whipped in to Chris Templeman at the near post who headed high and wide.

Peterhead got the break through on 36 minutes after a great cross in to the bock from Stevenson was met at the far post by Jordon Brown who headed back across goal and in at the far post.

Montrose suffered another blow just before half time when Michael Bolochoweckj, who took a head knock earlier in the half, had to be subbed off with Liam Callachan coming on.

The home side came flying out of the blocks in the second half and a number of good balls in to the Peterhead box cause problems in the Blue Toon defence but there was no end product from Montrose.

Montrose’s best chance of the game up to that point fell to the returning Cammy Ballantyne just after the hour mark who received the ball from a Templeman back hell and from 10 yards the Dundee United loanee blasted the ball over the bar.

The home side wouldn’t be kept out much longer though and Terry Mason made it 1-1, picking up a Fraser pass and side-footing past Greg Fleming from six yards.

The scores weren’t level long and Peterhead were back in front within three minutes, Alan Smith capitalising on indecisiveness in the Montrose defence from Watson and Dillon to pick the ball up and burst in to the box before sliding it under Alan Fleming and in.

Montrose though got back level a second time on 71 minutes, Lewis Milne’s free kick in to the box found its way to Templeman who slid a shot past Fleming which he followed in an tapped in at the back post to make sure.

With the win on their back and in their sail Montrose took the lead for the first time in the game the 80th minute when Fraser’s cross was met in the centre of the box by Milne whose downward header slipped under Fleming.

Peterhead were then denied what looked like a clear penalty when Stevenson was brought down just on the edge of the box but the Blue Toon had to settle for a corner.

Alan Fleming then rescued the points for Montrose from the injury time corner when he parried a Mason Robertson header from a corner with a fine diving save.