Although the opening ceremony isn't until Friday, the women's football team kicked off their medal bid on Wednesday when they faced Chile in their opening group match.

As one of the team's three designated co-captains, Little led the team out for their first taste of action in Sapporo.

The 31-year-old Arsenal captain was hugely influential in her midfield role as Team GB started with a 2-0 win thanks to a double from England international.

And former GB captain Casey Stoney told the BBC: "Little controlled and dictated the game and her ability to scan as the ball is on the move is excellent. She constantly has her head moving and she can beat pressure.

"I think Little could be key in this tournament."