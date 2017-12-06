Mighty Mac takes Peterhead to the top

Peterhead moved to the top of League Two with an away win against Stirling Albion.

Rory McAllister struck the only goal of the match just before half time – his 21st of an incredible season for the veteran striker – which saw the Blue Toon leapfrog Albion to take their place at the top of the table.

Striker McAllister had looked lively throughout the first half at Forthbank and had already threatened the Albion defence before getting on to the end of a quick break and firing the ball into the top right corner on 42 minutes.

Peterhead held firm in the second half and had a man advantage fro the final 15 minutes after Stirling’s right-back Andrew Black was sent off for a challenge on Jordan Brown.

The win saw the Toon overtake both Stirling and Montrose and they now sit two points ahead of third-placed Albion and above the Gable Endies in second with a much better goal difference.