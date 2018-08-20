McInally pleased with start to league campaign

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says he is pleased with how his players have started the season after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Clyde.

Rory McAllister scored the only goal of the game as The Blue Toon beat The Bully Wee 1-0 to make it two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures.

Speaking after the match, McInally praised the effect that his senior players have had on the younger members of the squad.

He said: “I thought we deserved it over the course of the game. We played well for the first half hour then for the rest of the half it was too scrappy.

“We said to them at half time that we were conceding too many free kicks.

“The young boys were getting crucified at half time, not be me, but it is a good learning curve from the experienced pro’s.

“This is the kind of game we might have dropped points in last season.

“Willie Gibson did well at full back and I had the same view with the game at Albion Rovers, we have good players and it’s finding the best way to get them all on the park.

“Clyde will definitely be up there challenging and Edinburgh City and Elgin are both doing well and teams will bring in loan signings before the window closes .

“We would rather be up there rather than chasing and it has been a good start especially when you consider we have two key players who are still to come back from injury.”

Peterhead’s next fixture comes this Saturday as they travel to Forthbank to take on Stirling Albion.