McInally pleased with second half

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says he was happy to leave Broadwood with all three points on Saturday after a 3-1 win over Clyde.

The Blue Toon boss admitted that his side were not good enough in the first half but was more pleased with how they performed after the break and with the impact his substitutes had on the game.

“It was a great three points,” said McInally.

“I don’t think we played particularly well in the first half but we weren’t really under much pressure.

“They had one real chance when the boy slipped him in but comfortable enough.

“In the first fifteen minutes of the second half we weren’t good enough and not doing enough with the ball and funnily enough we were just about to make changes when Mick (Dunlop) was sent off but we seemed to get better with ten men.

“As well as the quality of the goals I was pleased with the contribution of the subs.

“The second goal was good football and what a finish from Derek then his strike for the third was stunning.

“Clyde going down to ten men as well so soon after we did was good timing but I felt ours was harsh.

“Its tough for me to pick a starting eleven when you look at the quality on the bench.”

This weekend Peterhead welcome struggling Albion Rovers to Balmoor in a match they will enter as strong favourites with the Coatbridge side bottom of the table.

“The Albion Rovers game on Saturday would be massive to win especially when you consider Edinburgh play Clyde.

“We need to keep on their coat tails, they just wont go away.”