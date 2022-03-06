Peterhead boss Jim McInally looks on bright side after Cove Rangers defeat
Peterhead boss Jim McInally said there were positives to be taken from his side’s 5-2 defeat at Cove Rangers on Saturday.
The Blue Toon were up against it after conceding two early goals and although a Hamish Ritchie brought them back to within one goal that was as close as they came.
"We made quite a bright start to the game,” he said.
"However we gave away the lead cheaply when Cove got an early penalty.
“They scored again quickly and I was beginning to think the game was going to be like the last one down here where we simply never showed up.
"We never landed a glove on Cove in that one but to the players’ credit they recovered from that start and played themselves into this game.
”We could have gone into our shells, however we continued to try and play football. We did not defend well enough and we did not turn them enough going forward but we kept on trying to play the right way and that is important.”