Peterhead boss Jim McInally makes a point during his side's defeat at Cove (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

The Blue Toon were up against it after conceding two early goals and although a Hamish Ritchie brought them back to within one goal that was as close as they came.

"We made quite a bright start to the game,” he said.

"However we gave away the lead cheaply when Cove got an early penalty.

“They scored again quickly and I was beginning to think the game was going to be like the last one down here where we simply never showed up.

"We never landed a glove on Cove in that one but to the players’ credit they recovered from that start and played themselves into this game.