McInally left frustrated by referee

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says Saturday’s referee did his side’s chances of progressing in the Irn-Bru Cup no favours against Bohemians.

Sam Purkiss was the man in the middle as the Blue Toon welcomed the Dublin side to Balmoor in what would end as a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

After the match McInally said: “I never thought I’d hear the day I was wishing for a Scottish referee.

“I used to be paranoid about Scottish referees hating me and Rory, but I’m not paranoid now because this referee wasn’t Scottish and never gave Rory a foul all day.

“I thought he was really poor and he never gave us one iffy decision. It’s not an excuse but I thought he was rotten.”

Kevin Devaney’s 63rd minute goal was enough to give the League of Ireland side passage into the next round in what McInally described as a “really tough game.”

He said: “It was really physical and you could always tell they had a bit of class about them in certain areas of the pitch.

“You knew that if you switched off for any spell they could punish you.

“Physically we did ok and matched them pretty well,” he said.

“I can’t recall Gregg Fleming having a save other than one in the first half and the goal.

“They did catch us with counter attacks late on but by that time we were pushing people forward. That’s against a side that are a better standard than what we’re used to.

“It was certainly better being in the cup and playing than not being in it because that was a hell of a workout for us.”

Peterhead return to league action this Saturday, away to Cowdenbeath.