Maud return to action with fine win

Maud travelled to face Ellon United and the first real chance fell to Ellon striker Bain but he dragged his shot well wide of goal.

Ellon who were playing long balls forward which were dealt with comfortably by the Maud defence.

A Smart shot was goalbound only for a home defender to make a fine block. Maud then created two good chances, Mackie with a neat turn and cross was headed wide by Clark then from another cross Cooper headed wide.

A brilliant tackle by Thornton saved the day for Maud.

The visitors went in front when a great ball forward by keeper Fyfe to Smart who controlled the ball then unleashed a unstoppable shot from outside the box which flew past the home keeper into the top corner of the net. Best goal he’s scored for Maud.

The visitors next attack saw the home side being reduced to 10 men when Mackie was brought down on edge of the box.

Maud started the second half on the front foot and a ball forward to Smart, his shot was blocked but rebounded to Mackie whose shot was fired over the home keeper to double the visitors lead.

The injured Hall was then replaced by Walker.

Smart was bundled over inside the box resulting in a penalty kick. Smart got up and took the penalty but the keeper made a fine save.

Ball went out on the left where Mair latched onto and drilled in across the box where Smart was to fire in.

A Cooper corner was headed just wide by Crisp.

The match ended in a fine win for Maud, this being their first game in five weeks.