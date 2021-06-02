Maud part company with manager Kevin Park
Junior side Maud are looking for a new manager following the departure of Kevin Park.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:23 am
A statement posted by the club on social media said: "Maud Junior Football Club can confirm that manager Kevin Park has now left the club.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Kevin for all his hard work and effort during his time with us.
"We wish him all the best going forward."
Park was appointed in June 2020 but the club have barely played since then due to Covid.