Maud come back falls just short

Maud travelled to face Ellon United in a first-round game and a long ball caught out Ellon and Sargent’s header went over the keeper but another defender got back to clear for a corner.

Ellon scored with their first shot on goal when a Johnson free kick found the net. The same player doubled the home side lead after a quick passing move ended with a first time shot by Johnson finding the corner of the net.

Minutes later it was 3-0 when the winger beat the Maud offside trap and squared for his strike partner to tap in, Sargent squeezing it past the keeper.

Maud threatened with ball forward by Leiper to Lawson whose header found Cooper but his shot was saved at the near post.

The away side were having a lot more of the ball but were failing to create any holes in the Ellon defence.

Maud reduced the deficit in the 36 th minute when naïve defending by the home side allowed Sargent to turn on the edge of the box and he then made room to shoot home.

Ellon were reduced to 10 men after a very poor challenge by the Ellon captain.

Maud pushed forward and were rewarded when Conway fired in at the near post from a cross by Cooper.

In the end it was another disappointing performance from Maud and a win for a stubborn Ellon United team.