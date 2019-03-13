Lyle ends goal drought as Toon stay five clear

In-form Peterhead took another step towards the League 2 title by coming from behind to defeat Annan at Balmoor.

Derek Lyle scored a second-half winner after Jack Leitch had cancelled out Tony Wallace’s goal.

That made it six straight wins for the Blue Toon, who continue to have a five point lead on Edinburgh City.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute after slack defending from the league leaders.

Paddy Boyle lost possession and Wallace broke free to home in on goal.

His initial effort was not dealt with by Greg Fleming or Jason Brown and when the ball rebounded back to Wallace, he slotted in from eight yards.

It only took four minutes for Peterhead to equalise, however.

Leitch drove a low shot from the edge of the penalty area beyond the outstretched Aidan McAdams after collecting a cutback from Shane Sutherland.

It was a fair score to take into the interval and there was not too much between the teams at the start of the second half until Peterhead began to step it up.

Sutherland clipped an angled shot just wide and Scott Brown should have hit the target with a 12 yard shot, while Aidan Smith glanced wide a header for Annan.

Peterhead looked the likeliest and the goal arrived in the 71st minute.

Willie Gibson swung in a corner and after Lyle met the ball on the volley, McAdams could only parry the shot up into the air.

The former Queen of the South striker was quick of the mark to slam in the rebound and end a personal 10-game goal drought.

Speaking after the match, Lyle said: “That was probably the longest I have gone without scoring.

“I just was not getting chances but as a striker you go through spells when things do not fall for you.

“That felt good for personal confidence and to get the winner for the boys to keep us five points clear at the top was great.”