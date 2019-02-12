League’s top two sides locked in stalemate

This was a crucial game for both sides with City looking to retain their four point advantage against a Blue Toon team who were desperate to close the gap and also have two postponed games in hand.

It was to be the visitors who were to be the happier after a match dominated by the elements.

The players had to cope with a stiffer than usual breeze at Balmoor and it was the home side who should have taken a second minute lead.

Top scorer and club captain Rory McAllister sped down the right, then laid the ball into the path of Jack Leitch but he spurned a good chance dragging his shot wide of the goal from the edge of the penalty area.

The wind almost led to a City opener in the ninth minute – a Robbie McIntyre corner from the right probably wasn’t intended as an effort on goal but was blown in that direction with keeper Greig Fleming having to react smartly to snatch the ball as it headed towards the goal line.

City had a real chance after 22 minutes. Some nice link up play saw Scott Shepherd slip the ball into the path of Jack Breen but just as namesake Leitch had done, he dragged his shot wide.

Almost on the half time whistle Breen appeared to be nudged over by Jason Brown as he bore in on goal but no penalty said referee Roncone.

The second half started with the home side applying some early pressure as the swirling wind was joined by dazzling sunshine but City soon took over and looked dangerous as they kept their hosts pinned back with some free flowing football.

But Peterhead had the best effort of the half just after the hour, Ryan Dow crossing from the left side of the penalty area for Shane Sutherland but a timely challenge from Conrad Balatoni took the pace out of the shot making for an easy save for Callum Antell.

Sutherland attempted to chip Ansell soon after from the edge of the area but the ball drifted over the crossbar then defender Micky Dunlop headed over from a Jamie Stevenson corner as the game increasingly looked to be heading to a stalemate.