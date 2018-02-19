Late McAllister penalty sees Toon rescue a point

A tale of two penalties saw Peterhead miss another chance to close the gap on Division Two leaders Montrose.

Over the piece the home side deserved a victory based on chances created but a gritty display from Berwick dug out a hard earned point.

It was the visitors who started on the front foot taking the game to their hosts in the early stages but it was Peterhead who had the first effort on target, a 9th minute shot, well struck by Alan Smith and well blocked by Robby McCrorie after a cut back from the right by Rory McAllister.

After 16 minutes the home broke side forward but a slip by Aidan McIlduff allowed Rangers to break forward but the resultant corner kick saw Osman See fire over.

Soon after McAllister burst into the left side of the penalty area and his angled shot stung the hands of McCrorie with Jordan Brown firing the rebound wide.

McAllister then almost did the same this time from the right side of the area on the half hour but his shot this time was weak and easily gathered by McCrorie.

The opener came on 34 minutes and it was for the visitors. McIlduff clumsily fouled See inside the area, home keeper Greg Fleming saved the spot kick from Paul Willis but Steven Thomson reacted quickest and tucked in the rebound.

McAllister set up Brown from the restart but his efforts crashed off the crossbar.

Unsurprisingly Peterhead were much sharper from the restart and after a long distance free kick from McAllister went close, on loan winger Chris Johnston twisted into space before shooting into the arms of the busy McCrorie.

McAllister had the ball in the net ten minutes into the second half but the assistants flag immediately ruled it out.

Despite plenty of possession the Blue Toon struggled to break down a resolute Borderers rearguard but after 76 minutes Peterhead were level and it was from another penalty award.

Robert Wilson barged into sub Russell McLean and Rory McAllister squeezed the spot kick into the net by the left hand post and relief was the response around Balmoor Stadium.