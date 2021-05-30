EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 30: Kim Little of Scotland is seen in action during the European Women's Championship 2021 Qualifying match between Scotland and Cyprus at Easter Road on August 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Arsenal midfielder and captain has landed a place in the 18-player squad for the tournament which is scheduled to take place from July 21 to August 6.

It’s the 30-year-old’s second opportunity to play in the Olympics; she was also part of the Team GB squad for London 2012.

Little is one of just two Scots in the squad – Manchester City’s Caroline Weir is the other – which includes one Welsh player with the remaining 15 all English.

She told BBC Sport: “Personally it's an absolute privilege to be able to represent Team GB at Tokyo and one I can't wait for and it is a true honour.

"Obviously it's such a small squad with some good players and people are going to be disappointed and that's always the case with selection."

"As a footballer when I was younger I maybe didn't think the Olympics was going to be an opportunity, especially with the four nations coming together to be Team GB, so I just feel incredibly grateful to do it twice so."

A total of 12 teams are taking part and Team GB have been drawn in a tough looking second with hosts Japan, Canada and Chile.

Japan were runners up in 2012 while Canada have been bronze medallists at the last two Games.

Indeed they who ended Team GB and Little’s medal hopes in 2012, winning a quarter-final encounter 2-0 after Team GB had come through unbeaten, and without losing a goal, from a group which included New Zealand, Cameroon and Brazil.

The other two groups comprise China, Brazil, Zambia and the Netherlands and Sweden, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Teams play each other once with the top two sides in each section going through to the quarter-finals along with the two best third-placed teams.

Former Mintlaw Primary pupil Kim, capped 139 times by Scotland, began her career with Buchan Girls FC before moving to Hibernian.

She joined Arsenal in 2008, spending five years there before moving to the USA after signing for Seattle Reign.