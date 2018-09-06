Rory McAllister is proud to be the SPFL’s first centurion – but it is life’s ambition to make Peterhead a Championship club.

The prolific striker became the first player to score 100 goals since the formation of the new body five years ago.

He achieved the feat in the 4-0 win over Albion Rovers in what was one of four goals in August that has earned him the Ladbrokes League Two player of the month.

It was an historic moment, but the 31-year-old wants to make even greater history with the Blue Toon.

McAllister said: “It was great to get the 100th goal n the SPFL. I’m proud of that.

“However, it’s my dream to make Peterhead a Championship club.

“I know we need to win two promotions to make that happen – but I feel we can do it.

“The infrastructure and set-up at Peterhead is first class. We’re totally geared up for it.

“It’s up to us as players to make it happen and I don’t see why not.

“You look at clubs like Alloa, who are there now, and Dumbarton who have been in the Championship and I feel we are on a par with them.

“I feel we have even better facilities than these two clubs so I don’t see any reason why we can’t achieve our aim.”

Peterhead suffered a blow last weekend when they were knocked off the top by Edinburgh City, who have made an excellent start to the season.

However, they are hoping to get back on track at Cowdenbeath on Saturday and then really push on.

McAllister added: “We are definitely good enough to win the league and then I think we can really build momentum, improve the squad and go for the League One title.

“It has to be a target for us and I think everyone at the club is on board to do this.

“It was disappointing to lose last week so we need to put that right at Cowdenbeath on Saturday and I’m sure we can.”