Peterhead will face Hearts in their opening Premier Sports Cup fixture (pic: Ian Sneddon)

The fixtures for the group stage of the competition have now been published by the SPFL - with Jim McInally's men welcoming the Championship winning Jambos to Balmoor on Saturday, July 10.

Peterhead then travel to Inverness Caledonian Thistle the following Tuesday, July 13, before welcoming Rory McAllister and Cove Rangers to Balmoor on Saturday, July 17.

With groups having five teams it will be the Blue Toon's turn to sit out the action on the second midweek before they complete their schedule away to Stirling Albion on Saturday, July 24.

Schedule

July 10: Cove Rangers v Stirling Albion, Peterhead v Hearts.

July 13: Hearts v Cove Rangers, Inverness CT v Peterhead.

July 17: Inverness CT v Stirling Albion, Peterhead v Cove Rangers.

July 21: Cove Rangers v Inverness CT, Stirling Albion v Hearts.