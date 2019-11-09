Impressive Peterhead win at Clyde

A dominant first half display from Peterhead earned them three points at Broadwood on Saturday as a second half fightback from Clyde fell short.

Clyde were just not at the races in the first half, not for the first time this season either, while Peterhead were excellent in controlling the possession and creating opportunities.

The game was just two minutes old when Jamie Stevenson's long throw from the right was flicked on at the near post by Rory McAllister to Jack Letich who stung the palms of David Mitchel in the Clyde goal with a half volley on the turn from six yards.

It wouldn't be the last time that McAllister and Leitch combined as the latter drove through the middle of the park on ten minutes and slid the ball through to McAllister who then fired over from 18 yards.

McAllister had a few more good oppertunites when he was first denied by a fine challenge from Martin McNiff after Leitch had again found him with a neat pass and then dragged a shot wide of the far post from inside the area.

The visitors were knocking on the door and the breakthrough came on 22 minutes when good interplay in the Clyde half eventually saw Leitch slide the ball across the face of goal at 18 yards where McAllister drove it in to the far corner with a powerful finish.

It was a well deserved lead for the Blue Toon but they were given a scare just minutes later when a Ross Lyon in-swinging cross from the right deceived Greg Fleming who could only punch it back off of his own cross bar and in to the danger area but thankfully it was Jason Brown who got there first to clear it away from danger.

Then, on the half hour mark it was 2-0 to Peterhead as Leitch and McAllister again combined with the former Motherwell player slotting a lovely pass in behind the Clyde defence for the the skipper to net his second with a neat finish from close range.

Peterhead continued to dominate and should have gone in to the half three up as McAllister fluffed his easiest opportunity of the game when Stevenson's low cross from the right found the striker at the back post but it took a bounce just in front of him and he ended up chesting it behind for a goal kick.

The second half saw a much more evenly contested game and in fact it was Clyde who were more on top for the majority of the second 45.

However, they failed to create any real clear cut opportunities as Greg Fleming went untroubled.

A flash point came just after the hour mark as former Peterhead winger Chris Johnston was forced off following a late challenge from Paddy Boyle.

It was a bad challenge from the full-back and as late as they come and he was lucky to escape with a yellow while Johnston's afternoon was over.

It took Clyde until the 78th minute to really bring Fleming in to the game and when they eventually did it was a moment to forget for the Peterhead keeper.

Fleming came off his line to try and gather a long free kick from Ray Grant in to the crowded penalty area but flapped at the ball making enough of a hash of it to allow former Peterhead defender Scott Rumsby a simple header in to the net.

It proved to be too little too late for The Bully Wee though as the visitors hung on in the final ten minutes to secure the three points.