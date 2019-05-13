How Peterhead FC tweet inspired Manchester City title celebrations

The tweet posted by Manchester City after they retained their Premiership crown
It would be stretching it a bit to suggest Peterhead played a part in Manchester City's Premiership title win - but they certainly had an impact on the celebrations.

After City clinched the title at Brighton the club's official Twitter feed put out a tweet based on one posted by the Blue Toon when they won the League 2 title at Hampden the previous weekend.

They did change it to suit, replacing “League 2 Champions 2018-19” with “Premier League Champions 2018-19”.

However they also ackowledged the origin of the tweet's design and posted their own message of congratulations to Peterhead: “Hope you don’t mind us borrowing this, @pfcofficial Congrats on your league win!”

And the Buchan club were quick to offer their own congratulations to City, responding: "Peterhead is blue and so is England, congratulations from all at the #BlueToon.”

Now about that pre-season friendly schedule . . .