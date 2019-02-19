‘Good three points’ for Peterhead

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was not a happy man at half time in his side’s League 2 home match against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

However, after letting a one goal lead slip to be drawing 1-1 at half time, a second half goal from Willie Gibson secured the win and the three points.

“It was a good three points,” said McInally.

“I was really angry at half-time because we scored at a good time and had started brightly.

“But then we went into the same mode as last week by not putting our best foot forward or being brave on the ball.

“We had a real go at the players at half-time but it did not really work until Queen’s Park scored.

“I don’t know if subconsciously they went on the back foot a bit after equalising but certainly we went on to have a better control of the game without playing particularly well.

“It was pleasing to win the game but there is still a long way to go as far as performances go, that is for sure.

“But this is a big victory.”

The win takes Peterhead to within one point of league leaders Edinburgh City also with a game in hand against Cowdenbeath next Tuesday night.

“I hate games in hand and I hate people talking about games in hand,” said McInally.

“Unfortunately in the last couple of seasons, we have had plenty of them.

“We now go into a big spell, starting next Saturday, where we play six games in a short space of time.”