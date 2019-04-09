Frustration for McInally after draw

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said he was disappointed to leave Broadwood with only a point on Saturday after leading the game 3-1.

However, the Blue Toon boss admitted that prior to kick off he would have taken a draw.

“Our goalie’s not had a save to make in the first half,” said McInally.

“I thought we defended well, but were better than that with the ball.

“Generally though, we should have seen the game out, especially when we were 1-3 up.

“We’ve got a player that goes and punches the ball, which is unexplainable, and that completely changes the nature of the game.

“That’s what my anger is because at that time we were in control of the game .

“Our goalie has only had one save to make in the second half.

“Before the game I would have taken a draw but for us to give them the result due to an individual error is beyond belief.

“Clyde have scored a lot of late goals this year and knowing this we should have done better.”

The result means that Peterhead have taken four out of a possible six points from their two trips to Broadwood this season.

“We’ve came here twice and taken four points out of a possible six which is pretty decent.

“ It doesn’t feel like a defeat but I know what we’ve got and I know where we should be better, I’ve always got to look for it.”