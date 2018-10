Peterhead’s own Connor McLennan made the most of his first senior start for Aberdeen FC at the weekend, scoring the Dons’ second goal in a 4-1 over St Mirren.

The former Buchanhaven Primary and Peterhead Academy pupil netted in spectacular fashion 30 minutes in to the match on the day after his 19th birthday.

Connor has been with Aberdeen since the age of nine after coming through at Peterhead Boys Club and has also represented Scotland at youth level.