Grant Savoury is leaving Peterhead for full-time football (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has informed the club he intends to activate a clause in his contract that allows him to return to full-time football.

Savoury’s destination has yet to be revealed – but he has tweeted an appreciative farewell message to the club.

He posted: “Been an absolute pleasure to play for this club and enjoyed every minute of it.

"I want to say a massive thanks to all the staff and players who have been brilliant with me from the start”

Savoury came through the ranks at Celtic but was released in the summer of 2020. He then suffered injury issues but was signed by the Blue Toon last October and enjoyed an impressive season, netting six goals in 28 appearances.

Savoury joins skipper Scott Brown in quitting the club for a full-time return.

Boss Jim McInally told the club website: “Grant came to us after a spell out of the game and used the platform Peterhead provided very well.