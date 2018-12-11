‘Edinburgh match not a title decider’

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was well pleased with the performance of his side in their 5-0 victory over Berwick.

“This is always a difficult place to come,” he said, “and I warned the players before the game that they had to be on their toes.

“They pressed well and played at a high tempo.

“The early goal obviously helped settle us, and it was nice to see the goals spread amongst the side.

“That’s 11 wins from the first 14 games, which I think is a record for us, but we are still not top of the table, and that is testament to the way Edinburgh City are playing at the moment.

“We face them in Edinburgh on Tuesday and I will be looking for more of the same from my players after today.

“Someone asked me if it was going to be a title decider, and I said ‘no’ because it’s only December and we have only played 14 games.

“But yes, it is an important match and I think all the players are looking forward to it.”

The Blue Toon got off to the perfect start in the match on Saturday when Jack Leitch opened the scoring after just two minutes.

“The ball just fell nicely for me, the space opened up in front of me and I just hit it,” said Leitch.

“It set us up for the rest of the game, because we were on the front foot after that and we were the better side throughout.

“We scored five goals and there were five different goal scorers, which was nice.”