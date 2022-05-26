Josh Mulligan in action for Peterhead (pic: Duncan Brown)

Mulligan, 19, spent the first half of the season at Peterhead before being recalled by parent club Dundee.

He then established himself a Dundee first-team regular and is now in Scott Gemmill’s squad for the forthcoming UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifiers with Belgium and Denmark.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally reckons Peterhead can take credit for helping Mulligan’s development and believes other top flight clubs will view the club as a decent option for farming out potential future stars for experience.

He said: “We enhanced our reputation last season in terms of how we developed youngsters and had them playing football in a good way.”