Delighted to get back to winning ways

Peterhead manager Jim McInally paid tribute to his players for a “professional performance” in Saturday’s win away to Cowdenbeath.

It wasn’t the Blue Toon’s best display of the season but the victory now leaves them with a chance of leapfrogging Montrose to go top of League two if they can take three point from Clyde tonight (Tuesday).

Speaking to The Buchanie after the game McInally said: “The pitch wasn’t condusive to any sort of football. It was not pretty. But we set our stall out at the start just to be organised and see what we could get from a set piece or whatever and it turned out that we got a goal from one.

“Apart from the time when the boy (Brad Smith) put the ball over the bar I don’t think they had a chance. They might have tried to put the ball on tiop of us but I thought we headered everything really well.

“Cowdenbeath are fighting for their lives and I said that to the players before the game, that they wouldn’t give in at any point.

“They kept at it but we’re just delighted to win the game after coming here on the back of three draws.”

The Blue Toon boss praised teenage striker Russell McLean, who was his side’s best player on the day.

“A lot of people say to me about Russell he still got this to do, or that to do, but he’s 19 years of age.

“I think he’s scored 13 goals this season and has done fantastically well. I’m delighted with Russell and I always have been.

“Believe it or not he gets a wee bit of critcism at our place. I think it’s because he’s big and he sometimes doesn’t win a header that people think he should, but generally he’s done terrific and I’m delighted for him.”

McInally confirmed that Karim Belmokhter who scored the second goal will be signing for the club, having started the season at Edinburgh City, and may be in contention for a place against Clyde, whose five game winnimng run came to end on saturday away to Stirling.

“We played Clyde not that long ago so we know all about them,” he said.

“They’re on the crest of a wave having won five so it’ll be a tough game, but we’ll make sure we’re ready.”