Blue toon take one goal lead into second leg

Peterhead will take a one goal advantage in to Saturday’s second leg League 1 play-off semi final at Balmoor as Mason Robertson’s first half goal proved to be the winner at Forthbank.

The Blue Toon had an early chance as Willie Gibson’s volley from the edge of the box went just wide of Cameron Binnie’s left hand post.

Stirling then had their keeper to thank on nine minutes as Rory McAllister made space for himself in the box and his shot was tipped on to the crossbar and back in to the box before eventually being cleared.

Binnie produced another decent save on 26mins when he got down low to his right to hold Scott Brown’s shot after the midfielder burst in to the box from the right channel.

Peterhead took the lead on the half hour mark with a good ball in to the box from Jack Leitch which was met at the back post by Russel McLean who headed across the face of goal for Mason Robertson to slide in and score from five yards.

Jim McInally made a sub early in the second half as captain David McCracken came off for Alan Smith, Blue Toon boss Jim McInally perhaps looking to capitalise on his sides dominance up to that point in the game.

Albion had there best chance of the game on 52 minutes as Ross Kavanagh’s ball in to the box was met by Danny Jardine whose shot crept wide of the far post.

Peterhead almost made it 2-0 just after the hour mark but Mason Robertson header from Gibson’s corner was headed off the line by Darren Barr and cleared away.

In the end it was a more balanced second half after the visitors dominated the first but neither side managed to find the back of the net.

Speaking after the match, Blue Toon boss Jim McInally said: “The fir half we started the game really well and played at a good tempo.

“We’re only half way there and Stirling will come up on Saturday to play.”