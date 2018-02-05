Blue Toon miss out on chance to go top of the league

A Chris Templeman goal, not one of his finest but possibly one of his most important, gave the Gable Endies full points and extended their lead at the top to four points.

A largely disappointing encounter was short on goalmouth action and there was never any chance of a repeat of the eight goals witnessed at Links Park at the end of last year.

The Blue Toon were without Nick Riley who sustained a serious knee injury in the dramatic win at Berwick Rangers in midweek and he was joined on the sidelines by Jamie Stevenson and Mason Robertson leaving a depleted looking bench.

This eagerly awaited clash saw leaders Montrose travel to Balmoor Stadium to face second place Peterhead, a point behind but with two matches in hand.

With the Fleming brothers in each goal, it was the visitors Allan who was first in danger, a flashing cross from the left side of the penalty area in the sixth minute that had a bit too much pace on it for Russell McLean who headed wide. Seconds later McAllister bore in on goal but shot straight at the keeper.

The game then went into a lull with neither side able to conjure up a killer pass and create a genuine chance until the 29th minute.

A long ball forward by Willie Gibson picked out McAllister but his low drive from an angle was impressively held first time by Fleming.

Five minutes later we should have had the opener, a Gibson corner from the left falling to Scott Brown but his shot went wide of the left hand post.

Peterhead started the second half on the front foot and a Gibson free kick was headed down to Jason

Brown by McLean but his lunge at the ball sent it onto the roof of the net.

The Gable Endies response was a Chris Templeman layoff for Sean Dillon but he scuffed his shot wide summing up the match thus far.

On the hour Jack Leitch had a sniff of goal but like the other before, his effort was feeble and easily gather by the Montrose keeper.

Back came the visitors and a diving header by Michael Bolochoweckyj spun over but moments later they broke the deadlock.

A quickly taken free kick fell to Michael Webster, his shot struck the post and Chris Templeman was on hand to score with a far from well hit shot from 8 yards.

Seven minutes from the end Jason Brown headed over another excellent Gibson delivery as hope of an equaliser faded and when McAllister lashed a shot from a tight angle to the left of goal blazing over, the end was nigh.

Despite going four points behind Montrose in top spot, the Blue Toon still have two games in handincluding an away trip to Annan Athletic this month on Tuesday 20 .

This weekend however, they are off to the capital to take on second bottom Edinburgh City.