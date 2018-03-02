Blue Toon heading for the top after away win

Peterhead closed in on league leaders Montrose with a 2-0 away win over Cowdenbeath.

With the Gable Endies dropping two points in a 2-2 draw with Berwick Rangers, the Blue Toon know that a win over Clyde tonight (Tuesday) will see them move up to the top of League Two – albeit on goal difference.

With top scorer Rory McAllister injured, Peterhead began with a 4-4-2 formation with Russell McLean and Alan Smith playing as a front pair.

After just two minutes the latter had a shot on goal which was easily saved by McGurn.

Scott Brown had an attempt on goal blocked on nine minutes but soon after Peterhead made the breakthrough.

A free kick on the right of the Cowdenbeath box was swung in from Gibson and McLean rose at the back post to head it home.

The goal seemed to galvanise the home side who began to press, but the Peterhead defence stood firm and managed to edge their way back in front in the match.

On the half hour mark Stevenson hit a low shot which fizzed past the Cowdenbeath goal and then six minutes later a McIlduff cross was flicked just wide by the head of McLean who was now beginning to give the home defence a torrid time.

However the Blue Brazil gave a reminder that they were still in the match when a Hornby cross was headed just over the bar by Reilly. Into the second half and the busy Smith cut in from the right on 54 minutes and hit a shot for goal which unfortunately was too high.

Four minutes later Blue Toon keeper Fleming was troubled for the first time in the match, getting down to hold onto a free kick from Hornby, which was followed shortly after by a shot from Reilly which flew high over the bar.

Having been booked, the impressive McLean was replaced on 66 minutes by trialist Karim Belmokhter. The former Edinburgh City player almost put the game to bed on 90 minutes with a shot that went just wide of Fleming’s left hand post - but he was not quite finished yet.

Four minutes into added on time he turned home a low cross from Aaron Norris to secure the three points.