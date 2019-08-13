Blue Toon didn’t deserve Bayview point says boss

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said that his side did not deserve to leave Bayview with a point after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with East Fife.

The Blue Toon boss bemoaned a lack of competitiveness from his players, saying the only reason they did not leave empty handed was due to the hosts not being able to finish off their chances.

“We were not worthy of more, we weren’t even worthy of a point,” said McInally.

“We never got close enough to East Fife, we rode our luck for about 30 minutes of the second half, and their two strikers were different class.

“We never laid a glove on them, we went through the whole game and only conceded six fouls - it’s hard to get anything out of a game when you’re not competitive.

“It wasn’t until our three subs went on that the game even upped.

“To be fair, we were missing four key players today, but we’re not daft, we didn’t deserve a point but we got it.

“We played miles better last week and the game was pretty even.

“We’ve played two really tough teams and come through it undefeated which is a bonus but we’re not kidding ourselves on, it was bad finishing that cost East Fife the points today.”

The Blue Toon boss will be expecting much more this Saturday as they host Dumbarton in their latest League 1 match.

The Sons suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Falkirk last weekend.