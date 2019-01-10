‘Better team won’ says Toon boss

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has said that Saturday’s defeat to Clyde had nothing to do with ‘bottle’ and that his team were simply second best.

The Blue Toon led the game thanks to a first half Ryan Dow goal but Ally Love and Mark Lamont both netted inside the final five minutes to secure a dramatic turnaround for The Bully Wee at Balmoor.

“The better side won,” said McInally.

“In the first half we were fortunate to be ahead, although there wasn’t anything in the game.

“We weren’t sitting back in the second half we were just pushed back without Clyde hurting us.

“It was annoying that one long ball did us in for the equaliser and from there both teams were trying to win it and they did.

“We didn’t know what was going on elsewhere, we only found out Edinburgh had lost after the game.

“It was nothing to do with bottle, Clyde were better than us and that’s the bottom line.

“I have a lot of respect for Clyde, I don’t know if they have the same respect for us with the way they were shouting at full-time.

“It’s bang out of order but it has been noted and if we win our game in hand we are five points clear of them.”

Next up for Peterhead is a trip to Cliftonhill to face Albion Rovers this Saturday.

“We’ve got to respond,” said McInally.

“We have had incredible consistency and Clyde have gone under the radar a bit because of us and Edinburgh.”