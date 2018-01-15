“Best three points of the season” says boss McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was in high spirits after Saturday’s 4-3 win over Stirling Albion at Balmoor.

The Ladbrokes League 2 manager of the month was delighted to come away with the win as his side continue to push toward the title and automatic promotion back to League 1.

Speaking after the game, he said: “As far as I am concerned that was the best three points of the season.

“At half time they probably thought the points were in the bag.

“The wind was as bad as its been all season.

“We lost two cheap goals in the first half and you think you need at least a goal advantage going into the second half where they had the wind at their backs.

“When the keeper kicks the ball out and it comes straight back at him its farcical.

“At half time I said to them that Stirling probably thought they had the game in the bag but it can be as hard to playing with the wind behind you as playing into it.

“Gregg’s had some good saves but our second half performance was terrific.”

Willie Gibson and the ever prolific Rory McAllister got the goals for the home side in the first half as the teams went in to the break at two a piece.

Then it was young striker Russel McLean, who came on as a substitute in the 57th minute, who made his mark on the game with two goals to bag the three points for Peterhead.

“I’m so pleased for big Russell who showed that even though he is big he can play with his feet as well and he showed terrific composure and took his goals really well,” said McInally.

“He is only 19 and I don’t know if there any other players in this league at his age that have contributed as much as he has this season.

“I’m also delighted for Rory to get his goal as he has had a traumatic week with his young son.”

Peterhead now turn their attentions to the this Saturday, and the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The Blue Toon will welcome Championship side Dumbarton to Balmoor as they look to progress to the fifth round of the competition.