‘Best squad we’ve had in seven years’

Peterhead FC manager Jim McInally has said that the current squad of players at Balmoor is the best he has had during his time at the club.

McInally was appointed Blue Toon boss in October 2011 and believes that the group he has at the moment is the best he has worked with in those seven years.

He said: “Without disrespecting any other team that we’ve had, because we have had some very good sides, In the seven years I’ve been here I feel that this is the best squad we’ve had.

“We’ve got good strength in depth which means we’re well placed to challenge for the title this year.

“I’m really happy with the way things are going but I still feel we have room to improve.

“Mick Dunlop, Paddy Boyle and Derek Lyle are all guys I fell still have to really get up to speed and when they do that will make us even stronger.”

With no game this weekend the Blue Toon took on Forfar Athletic at Station Park on Thursday night in a bounce match.

“It was a great exercise,” said McInally.

“We got everything out of it that we wanted and now the boys can have the weekend off and get back at it next week.

“Everyone who hasn’t been playing regularly got played and we had a couple of trialists out to take at look at.”

After their weekend off Peterhead will welcome Scottish Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts to Balmoor in the second round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

“I know some of their players. Stephen Husband was a good player at Dunfermline and also played for Forfar and they have the finances to attract players like that.

“They’re top of the Lowland League and are obviously no mugs.

“We no that we will be in for a hard game against them.”

With two weeks off from league duties McInally also reflected on how his team have started their chase for the Ladbrokes League 2 title this season.

“We’ve played nine, won seven and drawn two which is great but obviously it’s not good enough because Edinburgh have won eight.

“We need to improve, which is going to be hard, because at the moment it’s just not good enough.”