Best half of football in Jim’s tenure

Peterhead boss Jim McInally described Saturday’s first half performance at Broadwood as the best he has ever seen Peterhead play.

The Blue Toon were in complete control and took a 2-0 lead in to the break before surviving a Clyde fight-back in the second half.

“In eight years that is the best 45 minutes I’ve ever seen Peterhead play,” said McInally.

“I thought we were fantastic and 2-0 didn’t flatter us.

“It was a flawless performance, everything we did was excellent.

“The second half I never expected it to be any difference but Clyde are notoriously a good come back team.

“They never gave it up, pushed us like we did to them in the first half but they didn’t have a shot at goal until they scored.

“We made it hard for ourselves in the last 15 minutes but we competed well and I’m delighted because I have a lot of respect for Clyde, they are a really good side.”

Peterhead will next host the form team in League 1 as Montrose visit Balmoor this Saturday on the back of six wins in a row.

“The boys have set a standard now that they need to maintain,” said McInally.

“We had a bad run a few weeks ago where we lost a couple of games we probably deserved something out of.

“Montrose are on a fantastic run, six wins on the bounce, nobody else has done that.

“At some point we will need to go on a run as well and cement a healthy place in the league.”