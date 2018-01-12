Award for Blue Toon Boss

Jim McInally reckons Rory McAlister is in the form of his life as Peterhead continue their bid to get back to Ladbrokes League One at the first attempt.

McAllister has blasted 24 goals already this season – and has scored in each of the last seven matches as the Blue Toon have closed in on leaders Montrose, cutting the gap to one point with two games in hand.

This terrific form has landed the SPFL’s longest serving boss with the Ladbrokes League Two manager of the month award for December.

But McInally says it’s all down to the efforts of his players – and the form of McAllister in particular.

The Peterhead boss said: “This is Rory’s best season. He’s been scoring goals for fun – as he usually does – but there has been so much more.

“I think he’s in the best shape I have seen him and he is contributing so much more to the team.

“He’s not just scoring goals, he’s creating them too so his overall game has improved.”

McAllister, 30, is setting his sights on Stirling Albion tomorrow, as he seeks to beat his best tally for a season of 33 goals.

McInally says it’s been a terrific response from his players over the busy winter schedule – and revealed they were rewarded with some juicy filet steaks at training on Wednesday.

He said: “The club had said that if the lads beat Montrose at the end of the year hey would all get filet steaks – and they were true to their word.

“It’s little things like this that keep the boys going. They are all working hard and doing a lot of travelling but we’re getting the rewards on the park.”