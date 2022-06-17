Airdrie first up for Peterhead next League 1 campaign

Midfielder Grant Savoury, now at Queen's Park, celebrating scoring to earn Peterhead's only point against Airdrieonians last season (Photo: Duncan Brown)

That match at Balmoor Stadium takes place on Saturday, July 30, at 3pm.

The two teams’ last meeting was a 1-1 draw at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium at the end of April, Grant Savoury’s 45th minute opener for the visitors being cancelled out by a 60th-minute Simon Ferry own goal.

That was the only point Peterhead took from Airdrie – now managed by Rhys McCabe following Ian Murray’s move to Raith Rovers in May – during their last campaign as they were beaten 1-0 and 3-2 at home by them in February and last August respectively and 3-1 away in November 2021.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally now knows his side's schedule for next campaign (Photo: Duncan Brown)

Airdrie finished last season second in the table with 72 points from 36 games, five places and 30 points better off than manager Jim McInally’s side.

The Blue Toon’s opening fixture is followed by trips to Clyde on Saturday, August 6, and Falkirk a week later, with kick-offs then also at 3pm.

They’re back at Balmoor on Saturday, August 20, to host Queen of the South, then away to Alloa Athletic the following Saturday.

September sees them host Montrose on the 3rd and Kelty Hearts on the 17th and away to Edinburgh City on the 10th, all 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

October brings trips to Dunfermline on the 1st and Queen of the South on the 15th, with home games against Falkirk, Alloa and Edinburgh City on the 8th, 22nd and 29th respectively, again all Saturdays with 3pm kick-offs.

Trips to Montrose and Airdrie follow in November on the 5th and 12th respectively, plus a home game against Dunfermline on the 19th, all at 3pm on Saturdays.

December also offers two road trips and one home fixture – to Kelty on the 3rd and Edinburgh City on Christmas Eve and hosting Clyde on the 17th, all 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

Peterhead start 2023 at home to Montrose on Monday, January 2, and that’s followed by Saturday games, all starting at 3pm, at home to Airdrie on the 7th and Queen of the South on the 28th and away to Dunfermline on the 14th.

February’s three games are all 3pm Saturday kick-offs – away to Alloa on the 4th and Clyde on the 18th and at home to Kelty Hearts on the 25th – as are March’s – away to Falkirk on the 4th and Airdrie on the 18th and at home to Dunfermline on the 11th and Alloa on the 25th.

Five League 1 fixtures follow in April, all 3pm Saturday starts – away to Queen of the South on the 1st, Montrose on the 15th and Kelty on the 29th and at home to Edinburgh City on the 8th and Clyde on the 22nd.