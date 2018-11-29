3-0 replay defeat sees Toon knocked out of Cup

Peterhead were knocked out of the season’s William Hill Scottish Cup after loosing their Third Round replay with Championship side Greenock Morton on Tuesday night.

After a 1-1 draw at Cappielow on Saturday, the teams met again at Balmoor and the visitors took the lead after ten minutes through Keir Waddell.

The Ton took their one goal advantage in to half time and doubled their lead just after the hour mark through Robert Thomson.

Chris Millar made it 3-0 in the final ten minutes to make sure it was the full timers who went through to the Fourth Round to play East Fife.

As for Peterhead, there attentions return to league action starting this Saturday with the visit of Annan Athletic to Balmoor.