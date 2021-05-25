The sports brand’s maternity collection is part of its ‘Nike (M)’ campaign.

Global megabrand Nike has revealed a new maternity collection, covering the period from maternity through to new motherhood, with customised activewear designed specifically to provide comfort and support.

Additionally, they’ve launched a new online platform which provides training guides specifically aimed at pregnant woman or new mothers, in turn busting the myth that a woman needs to ‘rest as much as possible’ when with child.

From bump-supporting leggings to breastfeeding-friendly bras, this inclusive approach by the brand is unrivalled on the mainstream fitness scene.

Items range from various colours of tank tops, priced at £31.95 to hooded jumpers with wiggle room for your growing bump, for £69.95.

Leggings are all priced below £55, with sports bras costing around £40.

While the likes of rival brand Adidas also have a maternity section, it fails to offer supportive bras or expand on colour, materials.

Other brands have also made waves in catering to mothers, but the likes of Lululemon can be pricey for someone who is now shopping for two.

First time mothers and those venturing into fitness after birth are already facing the challenge of accepting their new body, understanding how it moves and recovering from birth. Nike’s approach acknowledges that and tailors to the woman, the mother, and the changing body.

Nike launched its new range, stating: “Pregnancy is the ultimate endurance test. A marathon measured in months, not miles.

“Some days, you feel powerful. Other days, you don’t. But you keep going, because you’re a mother. And mothers are the toughest athletes there are.”

The brand “obsessed over” the fine details of the garments

The collection is designed to support mums “on the ultra-, ultra-marathon we call motherhood”, from bump to birth and beyond.

The brand “obsessed over” the fine details of the garments, some of which are made of sustainably sourced materials, for over three years.

Designers tested over 70 materials for stretch, comfort, dri-fit performance, and aiding recovery, choosing durable fabrics that are tough enough to withstand the challenges of daily life as a pregnant person and new mother.

According to Nike, the products are “designed for mothers, by mothers, it puts comfort, support and functionality first—without compromising on style.”

Nike has also included maternity geared training guides on its website, with tailored cardio and strength training for each trimester and as you enter into motherhood, as well as interviews and podcasts with pre- and post-partum athletes.

You can access the Nike (M) training guides and support network by registering online.

Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra £39.95 Sizes S-XL With easy access to make feeding or pumping fuss-free, it has a special moisture-managing fabric for nursing mothers. Available in three colour-ways Buy now

Women's Pullover - Maternity Women's Pullover - Maternity £69.95 Sizes S-XL Made from sustainable materials, available in three colours. This lovely pullover helps keep you cosy and covered. It’s able to be worn two ways: with the split hem forwards for discreet yet cosy nursing, and backwards when you’re exercising. Buy now

Women's Leggings (Maternity) Women's Leggings - Maternity £54.95 Sizes S-XL Light and breathable, the Nike One (M) Leggings have been designed to last the entirety of your pregnancy and beyond, with zonal fabric that grows as you do. The flexible waistband allows you to cover and support your entire bump while working out. Fold it down for a relaxed fit. Available in three colours Buy now