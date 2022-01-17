Unlock hidden features on your Android phone using these 6 codes

Android has several helpful features you can access via secret codes (Shutterstock)

Android has several secret helpful codes you can use to navigate around your phone.

Some codes are specific to certain Android models, but you can access others on nearly any Android device.

These codes usually begin with "*#" and are used on mobile phones to access interesting hidden apps and settings.

Here are six codes for your Android device, but it is important to note not all codes may work and some may alter the functionality of your device.

Android IMEI

The unique number associated with your smartphone is known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI).

This is sometimes asked for when wanting to unlock an Android to use a different network.

Dial *#06# to find your IMEI number, which should just appear on your screen.

Google Play diagnostics

To reveal your Google Play Services information or Firebase Cloud Messaging diagnostics, you can use a code to discover the functionality of your apps.

Type #*#426#*# to access this feature.

Wi-Fi Status

If you're unsure if your Wi-Fi or your phone is causing it to lag, you can check how your Wi-Fi is performing.

Input #*#232339#*# to perform a Wi-Fi test on your Android device.

Powering off your device

In a situation when you want to turn off your device, and the power button gets jammed, you can simply type in a code to switch it off.

Type *#*#7594#*#* into your dial pad to power your device off.

Checking data and SMS usage

To ensure you're not going over your data and SMS usage, you can type in a code to access that information quickly.

However, different carriers have different codes.

An AT&T plan you can check your data and SMS usage by typing in *3282#.

For Verizon, the code is #3282.

For T-Mobile devices, you can type in #932#.

For Sprint plans you can check usage by dialling *4.

Resetting your device

You can reset or reboot your phone to clear it of any sensitive data if you're thinking of selling your phone.

To restore your device to factory settings, use the code *2767*3855#.