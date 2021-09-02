New Winnie-the-Pooh 50p collectable coin unveiled by the Royal Mint

A new 50p collectable coin featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends (PA and Shutterstock)

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new collectable 50p coin featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends.

The design features AA Milne’s most famous character and Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga and Roo.

The Mint released the first three designs in the Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends collection last year, featuring Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin and Piglet.

The design of the coin is inspired by the original decorations of EH Shepard taken from the pages of AA Milne’s classic tales, first published in 1926.

It is available to buy from the Mint in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated and special-edition colour versions, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,065.

The Royal Mint’s designer Daniel Thorne is the maker behind the nine-coin Winnie-the-Pooh series.

The Mint said a bee motif will feature on each design.

‘A fitting tribute to the much-loved adventures’

A new gold 50p collectable coin featuring Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, Owl, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga and Roo

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin said: “Winnie-the-Pooh is a treasured children’s classic which, much like the popular hobby of coin collecting, has been passed down through generations.

“As we celebrate 95 years of Winnie-the-Pooh, the latest design featuring Pooh and friends is a fitting tribute to the much-loved adventures.”

Daniel Thorne, Royal Mint designer, said: “I wanted to add something extra special for collectors, with the bee motif.

“Inspired by the original decorations the buzzy bee from the storybooks features on each of the nine coins in the collection. I hope collectors can appreciate the beauty in each design in the range and enjoy the special colour editions.”