Experts reveal the common cooking myths that Brits believe to be true

Wren Kitchens has conducted research asking Brits which common cooking myths they believe to be true before highlighting tips that can better improve dishes. In order to take a closer look at the validity of these myths, Chef Andrew Dixon from the Cookery School at The Grand, York then provided expert insight to help make meal time that bit easier.

The most popular myths

1. You need to drain water from rice after cooking

Almost two fifths of Brits (37%) believe that you need to drain rice after cooking, making it the most popular cooking myth (pictured below)

This myth is most popular amongst Brits aged 65+ as more than half (54%) believe it to be true. Chef Andrew Dixon agrees with this aged-old myth adding: “Yes definitely, cook your washed rice for 8 minutes on a rolling boil, strain the water, place the dry rice back into the pan off the heat, place a lid on top and leave for 6 minutes”.

2. Your chicken is cooked when you can no longer see any pink

A third of Brits (33%) also believe that a lack of pinkness means that your chicken is fully cooked. Almost half of Brits aged 18-24 (47%) believe this to be true. However, Andrew Dixon argues that a lack of pink does ‘not necessarily’ mean that chicken is fully cooked. He adds that ‘chicken needs to be cooked to a core temperature of 73 degrees to make sure it is fully cooked’.

3. Cooking removes nutrients from vegetables

Many believe cooking removes nutrients from vegetables. However, Chef Andrew Dixon argues that ‘Vegetables do lose some nutrients when cooked, but that doesn't mean you should only eat them raw’. He goes on to say that ‘Cooking vegetables can actually be beneficial to a healthy diet.

4. Adding oil to pasta water will stop the pasta from sticking

31% of Brits believe that adding oil to pasta water prevents it from sticking. However, Dixon argues that adding oil to pasta water does not prevent sticking ‘at all’. He continues, ‘The secret to cooking perfect pasta is you need a large pan with plenty of salted boiling water. Enough water so the pasta can cook on a rolling boil’. So, save on oil when next cooking up a delicious pasta dish!

5. Well-done meat is safe to eat

One of the most believed myths for Brits aged 35-44 (29%) and popular amongst over a third of Brits overall (31%) is that well-done meat is safer to eat. However, Chef Andrew Dixon says that ‘it all depends on the type and cut of meat’. He adds that ‘Chicken, turkey, guineafowl, and some game should be eaten well done core temperature of 73 degrees.

6. Adding milk to scrambled eggs makes them fluffier