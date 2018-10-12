Youngsters sing a Song for Haddo

Over 100 pupils from six local primary schools have taken part in a special performance as part of this year’s Haddo Arts Festival.

The pupils took part in ‘Song For Haddo 2’ in conjunction with McOpera Outreach, part of Glasgow-based Music Co-OPERAtive Scotland.

Composer Andrew McTaggart and Errollyn Wallen at the 'Song for Haddo 2' rehearsals

The children performed a selection of songs composed for Snape Maltings by this year’s Friday Afternoons’ composer Errollyn Wallen.

The pupils also performed ‘A Song for Haddo’, written by Moira Morrison.

Pupils that took part in the performance were from Auchterless, Daviot, New Deer, Pitfour, Pitmedden and Tarves schools.

As well as the choir, the evening also featured performances from local academy pupils.

The McOpera team had been working with the academy string players and their instumental instructors on Peter Kemp’s new orchestrations of the Errollyn Wallen songs.

The ensemble of talented young players and professionals performed a selection of pieces from Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite, and accompanied conductor and baritone Andrew McTaggart in a selection of short arias.

The string performers were from Ellon, Inverurie and Meldrum academies.

Errollyn visited Haddo Hall to watch the final rehearsals and the evening performance on Thursday, October 11.

Errollyn is an award-winning composer and lyricist, and her works include symphonies, ballets, operas and chamber music.

Her recent large-scale commissions include two works featuring the London Symphony Orchestra for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games (PRINCIPIA) for massed choirs and orchestra, and ‘Spirit in Motion’ for soprano and orchestra.

Her other recent works include ‘Diamond Greenwich’ for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, and her hit opera for children ‘Cautionary Tales’ that was commissioned by Opera North.

Haddo Arts is an exciting new organisation which brings a unique artistic experience to Haddo and its programme of events covers the whole of Haddo.

The organisation works with world-class artists and makers, with local professionals and communities, schools and other arts organisations.