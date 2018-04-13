Young people awarded at annual Modo Matters ceremony

Modo held its annual awards ceremony ‘Modo Matters’ recently to celebrate the awards, achievements and accreditations of its participants and volunteers.

Modo first held this event in 2013 where 15 awards were presented, and it has grown massively since.

Performers at the Modo Matters ceremony

Over 200 Saltire Awards, Dynamic Youth Awards, Youth Achievement Awards and Young Aberdeenshire Volunteer Awards were presented to the young people who participate and volunteer in Modo’s activities, in front of a full house at the Rescue Hall on Thursday, March 29.

The Dynamic Youth Awards were awarded in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and the Saltire and Young Aberdeenshire Volunteer Awards were awarded in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action.

Martin Danziger, Creative Director of Modo said: “We as a company are enormously proud of how much we have achieved over the past year.

“Modo has delivered over 850 sessions, totalling 2,300 workshop hours to more than 9,000 participants.

More award winners at Modo Matters

“We supported over 12,000 hours of volunteering, in addition to 3 CJS posts, 7 young people on Activity Agreements and 3 Modern Apprenticeships.”

The evening included presentations of awards, speeches from some of the young people and performances by the CircoModo group and Modo Volunteers.

Presenting the awards were Deputy Provost Councillor Ron McKail in recognition of the breadth and depth of collaboration with Aberdeenshire Council, Sergeant Alex Carle from Police Scotland, in recognition of the ongoing partnership tackling anti-social behaviour and promoting community safety, and David Duguid MP, in recognition of the impact Modo has on the local community.

Councillor Diane Beagrie said: “It was a very enjoyable evening with entertainment from the young talented members in Modo. It was great to see so many receive awards and to hear the stories of how Modo has helped so many.”

Cllr Stephen Calder said: “It’s amazing to hear of the scale and variety of activities the young people have been engaged in over the past year and they clearly have gained a lot from their experiences, giving them skills that will contribute to their personal and social development.”

Cllr Alan Fakley added: “Modo is a fantastic concept that engages with children to give them a real and tangible focus in life and therefore the chances they might not otherwise get.”

David Duguid MP also attend the ‘Modo Matters’ event .

Commenting afterwards he said: “I was particularly honoured to be invited to present some of the Saltire awards to participants and volunteers.

“Since first meeting Martin and some of the Modo team last year, I have followed their activity with great interest. I know that they have had a huge impact on the local community. It was wonderful to see the joy on the faces of so many young people.’’

Martin added: “Thank you to everyone who makes this possible, to our funders, our supporters, our champions. And above all to the young people that make all this worthwhile and wonderful.”