Young author gives talk at Peterhead School

Jake Buchan with pupil Chloe Wedderburn and head teacher John Black
Peterhead author Jake Buchan visited Meethill School recently to give a talk to pupils.

Jake was invited to the school by head teacher John Black to tell the youngsters about his experiences and challenges living with cerebral palsy.

Jake said: “The pupils were very attentive and encouraging.

“We had a question time after my talk and the kids asked some interesting questions which inspired me.

“One of the pupils, Chloe Wedderburn, has read my book which she really enjoyed. I was delighted that she had taken the time to read it.

“This really encouraged me along with the questions the other pupils asked me which showed they listed to what I had to say.”