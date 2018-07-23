Women taken to hospital after crash

Two women were taken to hospital after a two-car collision in the north east at the weekend.

Police were called out to the crash on the A948 between New Deer and Auchnagatt on Sunday, July 22.

The crash is believed to have happened at around 11.20am.

Police closed the road off to allow paramedics to attend the scene.

One of the drivers, an elderly woman, was cut out of her vehicle as she was trapped inside.

Both she and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) afterwards as a precaution, but police said both of the women luckily escaped without any serious injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours to enable the scene to be cleared, and was reopened at 4.10pm.

The two vehicles involved in the collision were a black Vauxhall Astra and an orange Hyundai.

Two fire appliances from local stations attended the scene to provide assistance.

Police Scotland had warned other motorists in the surrounding area to avoid the area while the road was closed.