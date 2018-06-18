Women’s addiction recovery team to raise funds by serving up treats at cafe

Staff and residents from a local female addiction recovery home are set to bake and serve treats at a Gardenstown café to help more people break free from life-controlling issues.

The team, from Teen Challenge North East Scotland’s women’s refuge Benaiah, near Mintlaw, will be dishing up home bakes, fresh pancakes, hot drinks and much more, as part of a fundraiser at the town’s Harbucks Café.

From Monday, July 2, to Friday, July 6, they will be on hand to serve customers – from 2pm-4:30pm and 6pm-9pm each day – with money raised being used to support the work of Teen Challenge, which also runs a men’s residential centre, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie.

At the facilities, residents complete the charity’s faith-based programme, which is made up of a balanced mix of class-based studies, counselling sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation, helping students to become physically, emotionally and spiritually whole.

Both recovery homes are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Benaiah is the only centre in Scotland that allows mothers to continue living with their children while the parent turns their life around. Youngsters are able to stay at the centre full-time, allowing the mothers to complete the residential programme. This is hugely significant, as a major hurdle for mothers who are looking to enter a residential centre is the prospect of what would happen to their children.

In many cases, mother and child are separated with the infant having to be placed in care. Benaiah staff are able to support mothers as they rebuild their lives, enabling parents to continue caring for their children.

The centre can also accommodate pregnant women with addictions, providing them with the opportunity to get clean and work towards a life of freedom.

Grace Donn, a Senior Support Worker at Benaiah, said the team are looking forward to the week in Gardenstown, serving customers and raising awareness of the work of Teen Challenge.

She said: “We’re all excited to be heading to Harbucks for the week. As well as being a fantastic fundraiser, the initiative gives our residents a great opportunity to work and give something back to the centre where they found hope for their lives.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Harbucks team for the opportunity – we’ll be working hard and having a lot of fun with the people we’ll meet.”