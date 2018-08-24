Woman dies in crash near Mintlaw

One woman died and another four people injured in a crash near Mintlaw last night.

Emergency services raced to the scene on the A952 at around 9.50pm.

A 67-year-old pasenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead while the drivers and other passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.Her woman's family have been informed.

The collision involved a black Skoda Fabia driven by a 65-year-old man who suffered minor injuries and a red Fiat 500 driven by 41-year-old woman who has serious injuries and is stable.

There were two females in the black Skoda Fabia including the 67-year-old who died. The other female was a 17-year-old who has serious injuries and is stable.

Road Policing Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the 67-year-old woman who sadly died in this tragic collision.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen either vehicle shortly beforehand and who hasn't yet spoken with Police to do so as a matter of urgency to help us piece together exactly what happened."

The road remained closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

Anyone with information who hasn't yet come forward should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 4053 of August 23.