Witness appeal after serious crash

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision which took place about 10.50pm on Saturday.

It occurred on the unclassified Cruden Bay to Gask road near North Teuchan and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The 17-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the Corsa was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the collision or in the area beforehand. Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 5302 of May 19."