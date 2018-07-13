With a barbecue, patio and pond this property’s garden almost rivals the home!

If you fancy an outstandingly beautiful yet very practical house with lots of living space then look no further!

What immediately captures your attention when you arrive at the property at Pinefield Manor in Falkirk’s Lionthorn estate is the impressive front garden and huge driveway; something you would be looking for if you’re willing to spend £425,000.

There's space aplenty in this impressive property

As you step inside, you will by impressed by the many attractive features it has to offer.

Not only does it boast five bedrooms to offer – two with an en-suite – it also has a drawing room, study, TV room and a large dining room connected to the kitchen.

Space is something the house has in abundance but, if your are looking for more, there is a large accessible loft with plenty of head room. It is mainly floored and has additional built-in storage platforms – perfect for a family with lots of stuff!

The large feature staircase leads you to the upper level of the house where the luxurious master bedroom can be found. Not only sdoes it feature an en suite shower room but it also has its own dressing room.

From the majority of the bedrooms, you have a view into the rear garden and the barbecue patio which is situated around the side of the house.

The garden of the house is something you can only dream of. Not only does is have a patio and grass areas, it features a large and beautiful pond.

This house at Strathyre Place, Pinefield Manor, Lionthorn, Falkirk, is on the market with Northwood at offers over £425,000.